Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Major Shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust Sells 26,470 Shares

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $63,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,751,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Beneficient stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $287.20.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.
Beneficient Company Profile
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
