Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Posts Earnings Results

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Beneficient Stock Up 3.7 %

BENF stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Beneficient has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Insider Activity at Beneficient

In related news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $63,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,751,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

