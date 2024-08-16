Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Beyond Air Price Performance

XAIR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.10. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Beyond Air by 30.4% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 340,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XAIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beyond Air

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.