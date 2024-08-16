BHP Group (LON:BHP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,997.00

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,997 ($25.50) and last traded at GBX 2,041 ($26.06), with a volume of 571597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,080 ($26.56).

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.92) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($57.46) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.81) to GBX 2,000 ($25.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($34.73) to GBX 2,650 ($33.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.47) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,652.50 ($33.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,196.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,271.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,803.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

