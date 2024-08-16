Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

BIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIG

Big Lots Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of BIG opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Big Lots by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 284,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.