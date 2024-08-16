BioCardia, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioCardia in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

BioCardia Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,208.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

