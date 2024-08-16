Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Down 32.6%

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 32.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Approximately 136,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,722% from the average daily volume of 7,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Biome Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £436,968.00, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.34.

About Biome Technologies

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

