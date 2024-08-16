Biora Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOR opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.23. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.