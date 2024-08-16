Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,462.27

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,462.27 ($56.97) and traded as low as GBX 4,290 ($54.78). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,400 ($56.18), with a volume of 3,258 shares changing hands.

Bioventix Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,297.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,462.27. The stock has a market cap of £231.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,699.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Further Reading

