Bitcoin Depot Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%.

In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $31,242.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $31,242.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,248 shares in the company, valued at $947,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,151 shares of company stock worth $192,917. 20.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

