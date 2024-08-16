Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.35. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,276 shares in the company, valued at $591,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $31,242.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,151 shares of company stock worth $192,917. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

