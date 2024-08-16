Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bitfarms in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $941.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 599,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

