Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Director D Mark Dewalch Purchases 34,200 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BSM opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

