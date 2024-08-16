BlackRock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $318.50

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEEP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.50 ($4.07) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($4.07). BlackRock Emerging Europe shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($4.07), with a volume of 1,038 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.50.
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.
