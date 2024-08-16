BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.75

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and traded as high as $41.60. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 23,617 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
