BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.75

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and traded as high as $41.60. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 23,617 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

