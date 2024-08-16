BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 257.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in BlackRock by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,020 shares of company stock worth $83,094,987 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $872.46 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $816.23 and a 200-day moving average of $801.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

