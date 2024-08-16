Blayne Rhynsburger Sells 5,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,164 shares in the company, valued at $788,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KRP opened at $15.90 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,372,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,508,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after acquiring an additional 260,332 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 899,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,053,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.