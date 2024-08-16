Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28.

Shares of SQ opened at $63.99 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after acquiring an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in Block by 8.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

