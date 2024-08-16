BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in July

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 218,513 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

