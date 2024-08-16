Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.06

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.06 and traded as high as C$89.68. Bombardier shares last traded at C$88.93, with a volume of 10,753 shares.
Bombardier Stock Up 4.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.52.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
