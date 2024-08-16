Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

