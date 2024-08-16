Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $148.04 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

