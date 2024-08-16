Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Boralex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.29. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.90.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

