Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.