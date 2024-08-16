BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in BP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

BP Stock Up 1.3 %

BP opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

