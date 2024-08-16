BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.00

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.08), with a volume of 65 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.03).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The firm has a market cap of £31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.