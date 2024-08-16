Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

