Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) CFO Edward A. Spehar Sells 7,125 Shares of Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 206,116 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.