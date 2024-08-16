Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) CFO Edward A. Spehar Sells 7,125 Shares of Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BHF opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
