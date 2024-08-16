Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $43.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHF. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $826,006. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

