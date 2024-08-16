Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE EAT opened at $67.06 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

