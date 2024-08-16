Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.40, but opened at $60.60. Brinker International shares last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 2,125,312 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.