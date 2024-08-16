Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $63.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $66.90. Approximately 549,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,492,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227,047 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

