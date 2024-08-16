British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,827.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,827 ($36.10) and last traded at GBX 2,823.39 ($36.05), with a volume of 5299287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,800 ($35.75).
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.07) to GBX 3,450 ($44.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.13) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
