British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.20

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $5.10. British Land shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 2,877 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get British Land alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTLCY

British Land Stock Up 0.6 %

British Land Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.