Broadcom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 141,977 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 120,077 call options.
Broadcom Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.80 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.