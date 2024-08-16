Broadcom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 141,977 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 120,077 call options.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.80 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

