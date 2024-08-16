Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT at $45.75

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

BCYC opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

