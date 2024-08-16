Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 208

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 208 ($2.66).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.49) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLG

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

LON:DLG opened at GBX 186.70 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 149.25 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of £175.06 ($223.52). The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £923,607.37 ($1,179,273.97). 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.