Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE HIMS opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,571.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,297.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,461 shares of company stock worth $19,351,833 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

