Brokerages Set Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target at $16.17

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

INZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $290.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 505,950 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.