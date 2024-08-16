Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT at $22.00

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 203,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $461.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

