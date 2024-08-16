Brokerages Set OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) PT at $19.60

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

OPENLANE Price Performance

KAR stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in OPENLANE by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

