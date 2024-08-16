Brokerages Set Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Price Target at $16.93

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

PSBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSBD opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.