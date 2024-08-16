Brokers Offer Predictions for HilleVax, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for HilleVax in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

HilleVax Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,009,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 164.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 311,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 194,038 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HilleVax by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

