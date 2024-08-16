Brokers Offer Predictions for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.21. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.