Brokers Offer Predictions for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of JSPR stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.21. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
