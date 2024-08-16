Brokers Set Expectations for Alumis Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Alumis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($5.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alumis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($13.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($12.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($12.66) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.42) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alumis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $12.87 on Friday. Alumis has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alumis during the second quarter worth $26,067,000. Yu Fan purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth $8,229,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the second quarter valued at about $3,376,000.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

