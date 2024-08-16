Brokers Set Expectations for Broadwind, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Broadwind in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BWEN. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Broadwind by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 324,226 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Broadwind by 33.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadwind

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

