Brokers Set Expectations for Entera Bio Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Entera Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

