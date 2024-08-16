Brokers Set Expectations for Immatics’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Immatics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get Immatics alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Immatics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.75. Immatics has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 14.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.