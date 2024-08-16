Brookline Capital Management Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 625,114 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,175 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

