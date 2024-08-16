Brooks Pennington III Sells 1,486 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.